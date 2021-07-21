Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

KL stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

