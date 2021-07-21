KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.