Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Kleros has a total market cap of $65.06 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00239046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

