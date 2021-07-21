Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

