Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,226. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

