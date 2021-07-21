Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.87. 9,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,756,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

