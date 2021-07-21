Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 40,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,226. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.