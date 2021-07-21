KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.