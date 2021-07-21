Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.40 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €25.40 ($29.88) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

