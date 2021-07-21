Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RDSMY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.61. 20,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

