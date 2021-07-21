Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

