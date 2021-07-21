Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 431,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,174,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

