Kraton (KRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraton has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

