Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

KHNGY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

