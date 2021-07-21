Kusama Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $151.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $167.33 or 0.00525574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00143784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,889.97 or 1.00164151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

