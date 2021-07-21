Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LH. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Shares of LH stock opened at $276.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.53. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

