Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 981,593 shares.The stock last traded at $632.43 and had previously closed at $607.09.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

