Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

