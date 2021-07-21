Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.