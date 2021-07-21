Leuthold Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TPH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.49.
TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Tri Pointe Homes Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
