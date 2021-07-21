Leuthold Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

