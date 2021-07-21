Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,280. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

