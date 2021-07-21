Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 1,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.