Leuthold Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.