Leuthold Group LLC Sells 753 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,799,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,014. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.