Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.
