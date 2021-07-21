Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.