Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 3.6% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

