Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

