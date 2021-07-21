Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

