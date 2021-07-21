Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $103.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.