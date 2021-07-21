Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 15,610 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.65. 37,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

