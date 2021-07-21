Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.