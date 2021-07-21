Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $28.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.00. 12,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.69. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

