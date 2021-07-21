Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LTUM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 482,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,644. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36.

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

