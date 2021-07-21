LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

