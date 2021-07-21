Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,523,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 1,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

