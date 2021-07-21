Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 209,849 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 314.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

