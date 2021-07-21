Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 2,634,714 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,634,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after buying an additional 256,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,853 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

