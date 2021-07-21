Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.68% of Kornit Digital worth $76,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 348.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

