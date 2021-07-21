Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.67% of Ameris Bancorp worth $61,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

