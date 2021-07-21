Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.95% of Albany International worth $52,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.98.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

