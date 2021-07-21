Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,796 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $67,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $201,348.00. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,397,173 shares of company stock worth $24,150,286 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

