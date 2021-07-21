Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Globant were worth $49,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.06. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

