Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.85 ($0.35). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 124,987 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £170.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.20.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

