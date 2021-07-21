Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 29,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

