Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of LYRA opened at $7.14 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $43,739.85. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

