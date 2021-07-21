M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

