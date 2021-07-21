MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

