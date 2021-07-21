Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $26.97. Magnite shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 6,769 shares traded.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,070,713.74. Insiders sold a total of 330,439 shares of company stock worth $9,079,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $497,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

