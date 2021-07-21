MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.