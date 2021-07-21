Man Group plc Buys 84,091 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,091 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

