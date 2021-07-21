Man Group plc Buys New Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,214,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

